Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gatesville, TX

Former Gatesville junior high principal Cindy Ament Venable has died

Posted by 
KCEN
KCEN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qokPS_0bH0fkUp00

Gatesville Junior High's long-time principal Cindy Ament Venable passed away Aug. 3, Gatesville ISD announced Tuesday evening.

The district said she "medically retired" this summer due to failing health and that she battled cancer for 25 years.

"Her courage and fight was an inspiration to all of us. She loved the staff and students of GISD and they loved her," the district said in Facebook post. "We will miss her dearly. Please be in prayer for her family."

The district said it will release service details when they become available.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Cindy Ament Venable's passing today around 3:45 p.m. Cindy was our...

Posted by Gatesville ISD on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Comments / 0

KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gatesville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gisd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy