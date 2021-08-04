Former Gatesville junior high principal Cindy Ament Venable has died

Gatesville Junior High's long-time principal Cindy Ament Venable passed away Aug. 3, Gatesville ISD announced Tuesday evening.

The district said she "medically retired" this summer due to failing health and that she battled cancer for 25 years.

"Her courage and fight was an inspiration to all of us. She loved the staff and students of GISD and they loved her," the district said in Facebook post. "We will miss her dearly. Please be in prayer for her family."

The district said it will release service details when they become available.