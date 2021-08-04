Culpeper Triathlon a success after four-year hiatus

If not for a mental slip-up, David Stubbs probably would have successfully defended his sprint title at Saturday’s Culpeper Triathlon at Mountain Run Lake Park. Competing in his 99th career triathlon, the 47-year-old Culpeper resident was ready to jump on his bike for his strongest event before realizing he was missing his helmet. He would have been disqualified without it, so he lost valuable minutes retrieving said protection. He finished with a solid time of 1 hour, 16 minutes and 48.8 seconds, trailing champion Greg Remaly of Charlottesville by 2 1/2 minutes and runner-up Daniel Linkinhoker of Alexandria by 42 seconds.