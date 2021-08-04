Cancel
Economy

Maui residents rail against spike in tourism during water shortage:

By charrislockwood
uticaphoenix.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a population of 167,000, Maui County is made up of four islands, two of which are serviced by the public water system. The water usage restrictions, which went into effect July 2, target the Upcountry region, an inland community on the island of Maui traditionally dominated by ranching and farming. The county has threatened to fine those who use water for nonessential purposes $500 for each violation; under the shortage declaration, those who commit multiple offenses can have their water meters removed entirely.

