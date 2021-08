MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two central Minnesota schools have announced they will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff before they return to campus later this month. The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University said students returning for fall semester will need at least one vaccine dose by Aug. 26. Students and staff can submit their vaccination records or apply for an exemption online. “This decision is driven by our desire to provide a safe, on-campus experience for our students and employees this fall and gives us the best chance for in-person classes, athletic events, community living and all the benefits...