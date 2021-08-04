Detroit mayor leads in primary voting; fight on for second
DETROIT — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was leading Tuesday in early primary election results, but the race was focused on who will challenge the two-term incumbent in the fall. Duggan had 58% of the vote in early results followed by former Deputy Mayor Anthony Adamsat 15%, second-time candidate Myya Jones at 9.4% and perennial candidate Tom Barrow at 8.6%. The incumbent is the most visible and well-funded candidate in a 10-candidate primary.www.gazettextra.com
