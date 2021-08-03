Cancel
Hair Care

What Amazon Did to My Hair

By charrislockwood
uticaphoenix.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I went to a fancy hair salon, the hairdresser found a wad of dried green gum in my hair. “Is this gum?” he asked. It was. I was twelve, and only at the fancy hair salon at all because my aunt, who took grooming seriously and had probably never been caught with gum in her hair in her life, had booked me an appointment. Most likely, she had taken pity on my scruffy locks, or at least on my parents, who tried to tame them with gallons of Garnier Fructis. When the appointment was over, after what felt like hours, I looked in the mirror shyly and hardly recognized myself. I couldn’t stop touching my hair, which was unbelievably soft—it seemed to have a different texture altogether—with floaty, wafer-thin layers. I looked more grownup, more responsible, like I could walk into any Abercrombie & Fitch store in the world and say, without hesitation, “I’d like to try on the ripped denim shorts and the push-up bikini top, please.” (This was the early aughts.) As Nora Ephron wrote, about getting highlights for the first time, “From that moment on, I was hooked.”

