Research shows how neurons learn to pick the most energy-efficient perturbations

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrains have evolved to do more with less. Take a tiny insect brain, which has less than a million neurons but shows a diversity of behaviors and is more energy- efficient than current AI systems. These tiny brains serve as models for computing systems that are becoming more sophisticated as billions of silicon neurons can be implemented on hardware.

