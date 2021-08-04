Cancel
Surplus sugar may cause our cellular powerplants to become less efficient, finds study

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average American eats roughly 22 teaspoons of added sugar a day -; more than three times the recommended amount for women and more than double the recommended amount for men. Although this overconsumption is known to contribute to Type 2 diabetes and other disorders, the exact ways in which...

