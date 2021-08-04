DOC meets with Culpeper contingent about using empty state jail
Culpeper will spend another $230,000 to try and hire more deputies in response to the persistent issue of severe overcrowding at the 66-bed county jail downtown. The space shortage is leading to dozens of inmates having to continue to be transported to and from Culpeper on a daily basis to faraway jails in Farmville or Front Royal, consuming hours of a deputy’s time, money for cell space and and requiring lots more staff to accomplish.starexponent.com
Comments / 0