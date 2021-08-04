Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers fans roast Dennis Schroder over lack of suitors after rejecting contract offer

By Scott Rogust
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers fans were ruthless towards Dennis Schroder for turning down a contract offer with the team. The Los Angeles Lakers believed they found their point guard of the future in Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the season, the Lakers reportedly offered Schroder a four-year, $84 million contract extension, which was declined by the guard. In hindsight, that might have been a mistake.

fansided.com

Comments / 9

FanSided

FanSided

118K+
Followers
312K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Dennis Schröder
Person
Trevor Ariza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Lakers#The Los Angeles Lakers#Twitter#The La Lakers#Ig#Nya Sports#Nyasportsco#Realmikeybets#The New York Knicks#Triplemwassup#The Miami Heat#The Phoenix Suns#Star Point Guard#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Verizon
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets trade is focused on Montrezl Harrell to Brooklyn

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers did not reach expectations this season and for similar reasons. Injuries derailed both teams and sent them home early. This offseason, Brooklyn and Los Angeles will be teams looking for some more help to improve what already are elite rosters. For the...
NBANBA Analysis Network

Here is the best player the Los Angeles Lakers could target for Kyle Kuzma

The 2020-21 season was a disappointing one for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the NBA Bubble, they couldn’t make it out of the first round in this year’s playoffs. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers in six games and injuries played a big part in the Lakers’ letdown.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
Posted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Mario Chalmers wants to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis with Lakers

In response to reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a third play-maker around LeBron James and Anthony Davis — perhaps indicating disinterest in re-signing Dennis Schroder — one former Miami Heat teammate who won two NBA championships with LeBron is throwing his name into the ring: Mario motherf*ckin Chalmers!
Posted by
Lakers Daily

Reggie Miller explains why Lakers should ‘absolutely not’ trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard

NBA legend Reggie Miller recently explained why he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers should trade superstar Anthony Davis for fellow superstar Damian Lillard. “Absolutely not,” Miller said when asked if he would trade Davis for Lillard. “As much as I love Damian Lillard, Lillard has to have the ball in his hands to be successful. It’s what’s made him great. A great isolation, one-on-one, high pick-and-roll player. For LeBron [James], what he’s done throughout his career, needs the ball to be successful. I don’t think they would play well off of one another. I just don’t. And I think that’s why Anthony Davis is a perfect complement, if he can stay healthy, to LeBron.”
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ice Cube issues challenge to Damian Lillard

Rapper/businessman Ice Cube issued a challenge to Damian Lillard. Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, is a big Los Angeles Lakers fan. He appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s show on Friday and was asked what advice he would give Lillard regarding the Portland guard’s future. “If you want a championship, he...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard hit with Lakers truth bomb from Ice Cube

Damian Lillard is still in search of his first NBA title, but according to Ice Cube, it won’t happen with the Portland Trail Blazers. Instead, the famed rapper and actor believes Dame Time should join the Los Angeles Lakers to make that a reality. The Big 3 founder said as...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.

Comments / 9

Community Policy