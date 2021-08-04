Lakers fans roast Dennis Schroder over lack of suitors after rejecting contract offer
Los Angeles Lakers fans were ruthless towards Dennis Schroder for turning down a contract offer with the team. The Los Angeles Lakers believed they found their point guard of the future in Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the season, the Lakers reportedly offered Schroder a four-year, $84 million contract extension, which was declined by the guard. In hindsight, that might have been a mistake.fansided.com
Comments / 9