Adopt a Back to School Mindset

By Theodore Woodbury
STACK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll over the country, student-athletes are facing the back half of summer vacation. Before they know it, back-to-school ads and sales will be all they see when they walk into stores or surf the web. Late nights, sleeping in, carefree afternoons, and no homework will be wrapping up, and they will be getting supply lists, teacher assignments, and maybe even a parking pass. Students and specifically student-athletes will need to give some thought to this transition before the first day of school, or they may risk failing in the classroom, falling behind teammates, and even an increased chance of injury.

