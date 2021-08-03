Firefighting efforts force campground closures

Two popular campgrounds along the North Fork of the Clearwater River are closed because of the 450-acre Swanson Fire. The blaze is now burning on both sides of the river and the 247 Road. Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert closed the road between Skull Creek and Bungalow to give firefighters room to work and ensure public safety. The closure cuts off access to Washington Creek Campground. An earlier area closure shuttered Aquarius Campground and access to Smith Ridge and the Mallard-Larkins Pioneer Area, where the Larkins Fire has burned more than 3,150 acres.