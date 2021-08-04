Cancel
Black women, across generations, heed Biles’ Olympic example

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka. Simone Biles. Both are prominent young Black women under the pressure of a global Olympic spotlight that few human beings ever know. Both have faced major career crossroads at the Tokyo Games. Both cited pressure and mental health. The glare is even hotter for...

CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rachel Nichols' words confirm the fears faced by women of color

Rafia Zakaria is a columnist for Dawn newspaper in Pakistan and The Baffler. She is the author of several books, including the forthcoming "Against White Feminism: Notes of Disruption" (W.W. Norton, August 2021). The views expressed here are hers. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — So many women of...
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
FootballPosted by
The Independent

Supposedly patriotic Americans cheer Team USA’s Olympics loss, again, because they don’t like Megan Rapinoe

Very Patriotic Americans™ are, once again, celebrating a Team USA Olympics loss despite their devout loyalty to the greatest country in the world — as long as you don’t include the women’s football team, or anyone who’s ever knelt.Team Canada defeated the U.S. football team in a 1-0 match in the Olympics semifinals, beating their southern neighbours for the first time since 2001. And, like clockwork, conservatives have taken to the keyboards to drag the team — along with football star Megan Rapinoe, who they really, really don’t like — through the mud for what they perceive as Rapinoe’s...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lara Trump sparks outrage for saying many hope US Olympian Gwen Berry loses over race protest

Lara Trump sparked outrage after she said many probably hope US Olympian Gwen Berry doesn’t make it to the podium in the hammer throw because the athlete and activist said she would use the global stage to take a stand for “oppressed people”. Athlete Gwen Berry has said that she would protest the US national anthem on the podium if given the chance. At the US track and field Olympic trials, Ms Berry turned away from the American flag. She advanced to the Olympic final on Sunday after facing calls from conservatives that she be banned from competing for...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

TODAY in Tokyo: Hoda runs into Simone Biles on flight home

Hoda Kotb left Tokyo to return home on Wednesday, but the Olympics fun didn't end there. On her flight, she ran into one of the biggest names at the 2020 Summer Games, postponed to 2021, whom she's spoken with several times over the past couple of weeks — Simone Biles! Hoda shared on Instagram a fun selfie of the pair in seats right next to each other on the plane.
SocietyPosted by
rolling out

Why is going after Black women like Simone Biles a sport for White men?

Simone Biles continues to gracefully navigate the media uproar after her withdrawal from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games. This decision came about after Biles’ uncharacteristic vault during team finals, in which she completed one and a half twists instead of two and a half as planned. She explained to her coach and team doctor, as reported by multiple media outlets, that she was afraid of injuring herself because she was not in the right “headspace.” She also reasoned that she did not want to jeopardize Team USA’s chances of winning a medal.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Here’s Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha 🥺🤞🏾🤍 forever yours, S,” she wrote in the caption.
SocietyPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Why Black women are saying no

Even with the swell of support surrounding gymnast Simone Biles’ decision to step back from the Olympics to protect her mental health, there was a nagging narrative that the star athlete — who won nationals with broken toes, won world competitions with a kidney stone and endured years of sexual abuse while representing an organization that protected her abuser — wasn’t strong enough. It echoed a longstanding and problematic stereotype: Black women must be strong. Black women must be resilient. Black women must prioritize others over themselves.
SportsVogue

Criticism Of Simone Biles Is Just Further Proof That Black Women’s Mental Health Is Not Taken Seriously

In many ways, we live in an era in which unprecedented attention is being paid to mental health. We’re regularly asked to “be kind”, and encouraged to pursue acts of self-care, set boundaries and incorporate wellbeing practices like mindfulness and meditation into our daily lives. Social media is flooded with wellness infographics, and hashtags boldly stating that “it’s ok to not be ok”.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Simone Biles Cried After Taylor Swift Narrated Her Story With "This Is Me Trying"

We love it when icons from seemingly different worlds link up – and the latest pair to do so are Taylor Swift and Simone Biles. On August 3, Taylor narrated a spot for NBC to mark Simone’s big return competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The gymnast participated in the women's balance beam final that same day and took home the bronze for Team USA. Simone’s win comes after the athlete decided to withdraw from multiple events at the Games – including the team gymnastics and individual all-around finals – to focus on her mental health. (Simone has since revealed the unexpected death of her aunt while she was in Tokyo also played a part in her decision.)
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Black Women and Depression

Being a “Superwoman” may feel powerful, but it can have its drawbacks. Depression is the most common mental health condition worldwide. It can affect people from all walks of life, cultures, and historical experiences. And despite stigmas surrounding mental health in Black communities, depression is as prevalent in Black women...

