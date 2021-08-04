Angels still hope to get 3-time MVP Trout back this season

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer said that he is open to sign Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez this upcoming winter. An 11-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break put an end to the Chicago Cubs going on one last run with Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, all of whom are set to become free agents this winter. Cubs president Jed Hoyer opted to trade all three in the span of 24 hours to get some sort of return for each of them before they hit the open market.