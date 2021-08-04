Angels still hope to get 3-time MVP Trout back this season
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Angels are still without Mike Trout, but manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday they still hope to get the three-time AL MVP back this season. Trout missed his 67th game since going on the injured list May 18 with a right calf strain. This is only the third time he has been on the injured list in his 11 big league seasons, and this is his longest stretch of missed games.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Comments / 0