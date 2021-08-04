Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels still hope to get 3-time MVP Trout back this season

By STEPHEN HAWKINS Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Angels are still without Mike Trout, but manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday they still hope to get the three-time AL MVP back this season. Trout missed his 67th game since going on the injured list May 18 with a right calf strain. This is only the third time he has been on the injured list in his 11 big league seasons, and this is his longest stretch of missed games.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Angels OF Mike Trout (calf) set for doctor visit

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will visit the team doctor on Monday for an assessment about his recovery from a right calf strain. Manager Joe Maddon said the visit was a "routine follow-up," even though he added Trout has experienced some twinges during rehabilitation drills. Trout, a three-time American...
MLBInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Angels have discussed moving Mike Trout off center field

ANAHEIM ― Ten weeks have passed since Mike Trout strained his right calf running the bases on May 17. At the time, the Angels’ center fielder was projected to miss six to eight weeks. Yet as of Tuesday, Manager Joe Maddon said Trout “still doesn’t feel like he could push it right now.”
MLBPasadena Star-News

Angels’ Mike Trout gets positive news from tests on his calf

ANAHEIM — Mike Trout got more encouraging news on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to provide any more clarity on when the Angels star will be back on the field. Trout saw a doctor and underwent scans, which showed continued healing, Manager Joe Maddon said. “Everything was good and it’s...
MLBESPN

Adell's 3 RBIs in season debut help Angels beat Rangers 11-3

ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Top prospect Jo Adell drove in three runs and had three hits in his season debut for the Los Angeles Angels, and that wasn’t even what impressed manager Joe Maddon the most. “Everybody’s going to focus on hits. I’m focusing on process with him. ... His...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cubs president open to signing Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez as free agents

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer said that he is open to sign Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez this upcoming winter. An 11-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break put an end to the Chicago Cubs going on one last run with Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, all of whom are set to become free agents this winter. Cubs president Jed Hoyer opted to trade all three in the span of 24 hours to get some sort of return for each of them before they hit the open market.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Brian Cashman better reverse course on Anthony Rizzo comments

We’re not even done with the 2021 season. New York Yankees fans know nothing is set in stone. But there are exceptions, and one of them is Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, even before the trade deadline, was a desired target among every viewers who were growing tired of watching the same old Yankees’ flops. The need for a healthy, everyday, left-handed power-hitter with veteran moxie was glaring.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Simmons, Baynes, Lakers, Cash

David Aldridge of The Athletic is the latest reporter to confirm that the Sixers‘ asking price for Ben Simmons remains “sky high.” According to Aldridge, the 76ers are seeking a minimum of two future first-round picks, two first-round pick swaps, and an All-Star level player in most of their discussions about Simmons. A handful of other reports within the last week have passed along details on what kind of packages Philadelphia sought from Toronto, San Antonio, and Golden State for Simmons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy