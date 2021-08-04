UCSF's top doctor says Bay Area 'should consider vaccine mandates' for certain businesses
Herd immunityHerd immunity is when a portion of the population that becomes immunes from infection that protects the entire community and not just those immune. San Francisco was pegged to be the first metropolitan city to reach herd immunity a couple months ago, but Wachter says the Delta variant has changed everything. RELATED: Indoor mask mandate issued in 7 Bay Area counties "It's a bummer," he said. "The level of protection that we thought was going to be associated with herd immunity is no longer high enough." Reaching herd immunity symbolized control of this pandemic, a step back to normalcy. For San Francisco that meant reaching 75% of the population fully vaccinated. "We are at about 75% of San Francisco immunized, probably about 80% if you include prior infection and we're still seeing a heck of a surge," he said. "It surprised all of us." Wachter says the need for ramping up vaccinations has never been more important. "Delta was worse than Alpha, Alpha was worse than the original," he said. "It's not at all impossible that we will have a variant that's even worse to evade the vaccines."
First an indoor mask mandate? Is a vaccine mandate next?Most of the Bay Area adopted an indoor mask mandate this week. Should vaccines be next? New York State is now mandating proof of vaccinations for workers and customers for things like indoor dining, gyms, and concerts. Stephanie Sierra : "Do you think we should consider that here?" Bob Wachter : "We should certainly consider it. I think we have to do everything we possibly can to make workplaces, places of dining and entertainment safe and we also have to do everything we can to get vaccine rates up."
Can we expect additional restrictions on businesses?Wachter says it is possible we could reach a point where additional restrictions on bars and restaurants are needed, like capacity limits or social distancing requirements. "I think there's nothing that's off the table," he said. "None of us want to go backwards, everybody loved May or June when it felt back to normal, but the virus couldn't care less. This virus is so much better at its job than the original." VIDEO: Solano County health director defends decision to not implement indoor mask mandate
