Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ukiah, CA

Board of Supervisors adopt ‘Vax or Test’ policy for all employees

By Megan Wutzke
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUKIAH — During the Board of Supervisors meeting Aug. 3, the board adopted a resolution to declare the intent of Mendocino County to reduce and eliminate the carbon footprint of the buildings, with an initial investment of $2 million. The board also directed the Mendocino County Human Resources department to update its COVID-19 policy to ask for proof of vaccination from employees, and a frequent testing policy for unvaccinated employees.

www.advocate-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mendocino County, CA
Health
Mendocino County, CA
Government
County
Mendocino County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Ukiah, CA
Government
Ukiah, CA
Health
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Manufacturing#Vax#The Board Of Supervisors#Sonoma Clean Power#Pg E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective,” Reuters reported.
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
Public HealthNBC News

Obama scraps plans for 60th birthday bash amid Covid surge

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is scaling back his 60th birthday party on Saturday because of a surge in coronavirus cases. The event at Martha's Vineyard was months in the making and had taken into account all public health guidelines, the former president's spokesperson, Hannah Hankins, said. “Due to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy