Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' Zach Plesac: Allows six in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Plesac (6-4) allowed six runs on 10 hits and did not strike out a batter through five innings, taking the loss in Tuesday's 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays. Tuesday's disastrous five innings are the latest in what has been a tough run of play for Plesac. George Springer greeted the right-hander with a leadoff homer in the first, making it eight consecutive starts in which Plesac has allowed a home run. Two batters later, Teoscar Hernandez got in on the fun, launching a two-run shot off the former Ball State Cardinal. The six earned runs charged to Plesac on Tuesday match his season-high. Since returning from a thumb injury on July 8, the 26-year-old has an ERA pushing six with only 14 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
George Springer
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians#The Blue Jays#Ball State Cardinal#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Plesac scheduled to start for Cleveland against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (58-39, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (48-46, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (5-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -105, Rays -115; over/under is 8...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Tampa Bay scores six times in the ninth to hand Cleveland Indians 10-5 loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio — They’ll be the Guardians in 2022, but they’re still playing like the Indians in 2021. Cleveland’s baseball team fell into a familiar pattern again Friday, surrendering an early lead and then stringing together just enough offense to make things interesting before a late-inning collapse in an 10-5 loss to Tampa Bay at Progressive Field.
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Plesac expected to start as Indians host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (51-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (49-49, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (6-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (5-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -115, Cardinals -102; over/under is...
MLBWKYC

Zach Plesac roughed up as Cleveland Indians lose to Toronto Blue Jays 7-2

TORONTO, ON — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2. Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound as a home player in Toronto after signing an $80 million, four-year contract in December 2019. The Korean left-hander didn't disappoint the crowd of 14,270, retiring the first six batters in order and striking out eight.
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Blue Jays pound Zach Plesac early in victory over Cleveland

TORONTO — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat Cleveland 7-2 on Tuesday night. Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound as a home...
MLBMLB

FB command stings Plesac in shaky start

Indians starter Zach Plesac hasn’t experienced a start like Tuesday’s since April 20. For the first time in 10 outings, Plesac found himself in the loss column after giving up six runs on 10 hits in five innings in Cleveland’s 7-2 loss to Toronto at Rogers Centre. “The pitch count...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Brian Cashman better reverse course on Anthony Rizzo comments

We’re not even done with the 2021 season. New York Yankees fans know nothing is set in stone. But there are exceptions, and one of them is Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, even before the trade deadline, was a desired target among every viewers who were growing tired of watching the same old Yankees’ flops. The need for a healthy, everyday, left-handed power-hitter with veteran moxie was glaring.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBMLB

Indians seeking reprieve after tough loss

TORONTO -- Following their game on June 21, the Indians were in a good spot, standings-wise. They sat 10 games over .500, and FanGraphs gave them a 28.7 percent chance at making the playoffs. But prior to Wednesday night’s 8-6 loss to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, the Indians’...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: George Springer proving he was worth the money

The Toronto Blue Jays have boasted one of the strongest batting orders almost all season, with seven players already hitting double digits in the home run category and five players already past the 60 RBI mark as the season heads into the start of August. The Blue Jays are also...
MLB27 First News

Hernandez, Indians top Astros for first time in six tries this year

HOUSTON (AP) – Rookie Ernie Clement had a season-high three RBIs and Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros to avoid a sweep. Hernandez hit an RBI double early, then homered to break...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Bryan Shaw: Stuck with extra-inning loss

Shaw (3-4) allowed an unearned run on two hits in one inning, taking the loss versus Tampa Bay on Thursday. Shaw may have been lucky to limit the damage to one run, but Cleveland wasn't able to even the score in its half of the 10th inning. The 33-year-old has had an adventurous last few outings, racking up one save, two holds, a blown save, a win and a loss in his last five appearances. He owns a 2.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 53:29 K:BB through 43.1 innings. The right-hander could see more high-leverage work if James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase continue to struggle as they have for much of July.
MLBallfans.co

Lyles saves bullpen but allows 3 HRs in loss

DETROIT — The Rangers extended their losing streak to eight games and six straight out of the All-Star break following a 4-2 loss to the Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday night. Jordan Lyles — who trails only teammate Mike Foltynewicz for the most home runs allowed in MLB —...
MLB27 First News

Indians pitcher, family reportedly receive death threats after tough loss

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The baseball team soon-to-be-called the Cleveland Guardians lost to the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night, prompting angry fans to send death threats to pitcher Nick Wittgren, his wife has said. Going into the ninth inning, the score was tied 4-4, but when Wittgren took to the mound,...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Allows five in loss

Widener (1-1) allowed five earned runs on five hits and five walks with three strikeouts over 3.2 innings, taking the loss in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat to the Rangers. Widener was surviving against Texas until he hit a wall in the fourth inning. The South Carolina product allowed five runs in the frame, including a three-run homer to Joey Gallo that chased him from the game. Widener needed 87 pitches to get through just 3.2 innings, and the five free passes he issued are a career-high. The right-hander has failed to make it through the fifth inning in his last four starts.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Framber Valdez: Allows no hits across six innings

Valdez (6-2) took the win over Texas on Saturday, pitching six scoreless and hitless innings while walking six and striking out four. The southpaw dominated when he was able to get the ball over the plate, as Texas batters did not manage to notch a single hit against him. However, Valdez issued six walks and hurled 99 pitches through six frames, so he was unable to stick around long enough to go after a no-hitter. Still, it was an impressive bounceback performance for Valdez, who entered the game having given up 11 earned runs over his previous 15.1 innings. He's tentatively expected to make his next start at San Francisco on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy