Indians' Zach Plesac: Allows six in loss

Plesac (6-4) allowed six runs on 10 hits and did not strike out a batter through five innings, taking the loss in Tuesday's 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays. Tuesday's disastrous five innings are the latest in what has been a tough run of play for Plesac. George Springer greeted the right-hander with a leadoff homer in the first, making it eight consecutive starts in which Plesac has allowed a home run. Two batters later, Teoscar Hernandez got in on the fun, launching a two-run shot off the former Ball State Cardinal. The six earned runs charged to Plesac on Tuesday match his season-high. Since returning from a thumb injury on July 8, the 26-year-old has an ERA pushing six with only 14 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched.