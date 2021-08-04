Cancel
NFL

Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Back with team

 1 day ago

Johnson (personal) is back with the team at training camp, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. Johnson has been getting most of work in camp as a returner. He's joined by Donovan Peoples-Jones, JoJo Natson, Ryan Switzer and Demetric Felton as potential returners.

