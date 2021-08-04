Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Shines in 11th win

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRyu (11-5) allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out eight through seven stellar innings, getting the win in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over Cleveland. After making 32 starts with the Blue Jays during their nomadic adventures of 2020 and 2021, Ryu didn't disappoint when he finally got a chance to show Toronto what he's all about. In his first start at Rogers Centre as a Blue Jay, the southpaw made quick work of Cleveland, rattling off four 1-2-3 innings. He also posted a season-high eight strikeouts and did not walk a batter for a second consecutive start. Ryu is scheduled for another chance to pitch in front of the home fans Sunday against Boston.

