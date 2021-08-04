Cancel
Citrus County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Citrus by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-04 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. Target Area: Citrus The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused water levels to rise on some of the local rivers. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to remain in flood for the next several days. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.8 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to 8.9 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Arrowhead subdivision floods with water in homes. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.9 feet on 10/11/1947. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Withlacoochee SR 200 Holde 8.0 7.8 Wed 8 am 8.6 8.9 8.9 8.9 8.7

alerts.weather.gov

