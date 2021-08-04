Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

KCK Mayor David Alvey seeks reelection against Tyrone Garner

By Kari Williams
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5CkQ_0bH0Z3fr00

In his reelection bid, Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey will face newcomer and Army veteran Tyrone Garner.

Garner, a former KCKPD deputy chief, received received 3,465 votes, or 28%, followed closely by Alvey, who has been in office since 2018, and earned 3,405 votes, also 28%.

Chris Steineger garnered 2,649 votes (22%), while Janice Witt received 1,762 votes (14%) and Daran Duffy captured 963 votes (8%).

All candidates except for Alvey had yet to hold elective office in Wyandotte County, though Steineger has previously served as a state senator.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article transposed the vote totals for Mayor David Alvey and Tyrone Garner. It has since been corrected.

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Elections
Kansas City, KS
Government
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Steineger
Person
Tyrone Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy