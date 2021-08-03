Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Live Nation Reports Slow But Steady Recovery In Q2

By Ian Courtney
celebrityaccess.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, Live Nation Entertainment reported the results for their second fiscal quarter, and while there are positive signs of improvement for the company’s bottom line but still well short of where they were in 2019. According to Live Nation’s financial filings, the company reported $575.9...

celebrityaccess.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Nation Entertainment#Live Nation#Aoi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The Delta variant is slowing office reopenings. It could slow the recovery, too

New York (CNN Business) — The planned grand reopening of offices across America is in serious doubt because of the Delta variant. In the past 24 hours, a slew of major companies have told employees they will no longer be expected back at their desks in September. Notably, that list includes BlackRock (BLK), Wells Fargo (CBEAX) and other Wall Street firms that had been eager to turn the page on the era of virtual work.
Businessactionforex.com

Steady ahead of Jobs Report

We appear to have entered into a holding pattern following a whirlwind session on Wednesday, as conflicting data and hawkish Fed commentary created some choppy conditions. You can sense the nervousness in the markets this week. Every data release feels like it carries so much more weight and every word uttered by a central banker has the potential to shake things up. A sign of what’s to come between now and the end of the year as central banks are pressured to tighten despite their economies not firing on all cyclinders.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Energy Recovery: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) _ Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.1 million. The San Leandro, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. The maker of energy recovery devices posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period. Energy Recovery shares have...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Deadline

Lionsgate Adjusted Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations, But Media Networks Subscriber Levels Dip From Prior Quarter

Lionsgate reported results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter that cleared the expectations bar but also reflected a quarter-to-quarter subscriber slowdown at Starz. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share of 18 cents doubled Wall Street forecasts but declined from 23 cents in the same period of the prior year. Total revenue rose 11% to $901.2 million, largely in line with analysts’ expectations for the period ending June 30. In reporting the financials, the company noted that the transaction last month in which Lionsgate took a 20% stake in Spyglass Media Group occurred outside of the quarter. Revenue inched up 4% in the Media Networks...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Live Nation Entertainment, inc (LYV) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Live Nation Entertainment, inc (NYSE:LYV) Good day, everyone. My name is Hector, and I will be your conference operator on today's call. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Live Nation Entertainment's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Before we begin, Live Nation has asked me to remind you that this afternoon's call will contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including statements related to the company's anticipated financial performance, business prospects, new developments and similar matters. Please refer to Live Nation's SEC filings, including the risk factors and cautionary statements included in the company's most recent filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and eight-K, for a description of risks and uncertainties that could impact the actual results. Live Nation will also refer to some non-GAAP measures on this call.
EconomyTimes Union

Davinci Reports Q2 Increase in Day Office and Meeting Room Rentals Signaling Recovery

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Davinci Virtual Office Solutions reported that Q2 2021 reservation statistics of its on-demand workspace reservation platform DavinciMeetingrooms.com highlighted a steady month over month increase in transaction volume. The company’s reporting data reveals several significant trends that point towards a recovery of flexible workspace utilization.
Financial Reportscharlottenews.net

Planet 13 Generates Record $11.9 Million in Sales in July

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ('Planet 13' or the 'Company'), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces $11.9 million in sales during July. During the first month of operations the new Orange County store generated ~$800 thousand in sales. Gross margin for the Company during the month was in excess of 50%.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

OIl steady, gold eyes NFP report

Oil prices are relatively steady on Wednesday after a rocky couple of days. Crude prices came close to their recent peak but PMI data on Monday pulled the rug from underneath the rally and saw prices tumble over the first couple of sessions of the week. This isn’t anything major to worry about and was at least partially a reflection of the short-term overextended nature of prices going into the week.
Financial ReportsDiscovery

DISCOVERY, INC. REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

New York, NY – August 3, 2021: Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery said, “Discovery delivered very strong results this quarter as we executed well amidst...
Financial ReportsSan Mateo Daily Journal

Live Nation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $195.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

Discovery Q2: “Ad revenue increased in every region”

Multichannel broadcaster Discovery has reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30th 2021. David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery, commented: “Discovery delivered very strong results this quarter as we executed well amidst a recovering global advertising market. Advertising revenue increased in every region of the globe and accelerated throughout the quarter, particularly in our International segment as revenue increased 70 per cent. Indeed, many key markets such as the UK, Italy, Germany, as well as a number of Latam and APAC markets, all demonstrated a marked resurgence and finished ahead of 2019. We continued to steadily execute in our emerging next generation businesses, with 17 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers at the end of the quarter, and 18 million as of today. This contributed to 130 per cent revenue growth in the second quarter.
MarketsBillboard

Live Nation Revenue Up 677% as Concerts Come Back

For the period of April 1 to July 1, Live Nation rocketed past its performance in the early days of COVID-19 with a 677.2% increase in revenue the prior-year period and a 98.2% improvement from the first quarter, according to the company's second quarter 2021 earnings report released Tuesday (Aug. 3).
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheWrap

Discovery Earnings Top Expectations as Ad Sales Grow

Discovery surpassed financial expectations in the second quarter of 2021, when advertising sales and growth at Discovery+ made for a solid three-month period. Wall Street had forecast earnings per share (EPS) of 85 cents on $2.97 billion in revenue, according to a consensus estimate of media analysts compiled by Yahoo Finance. Discovery, Inc. beat on both of those, reporting diluted EPS of $1.01 on $3.06 billion in revenue.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Variety

Live Nation Posts Strong Quarter as Concert Business Cautiously Moves Ahead

UPDATED: Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s largest live-entertainment company, posted strong second-quarter earnings as the concert business cautiously moves ahead amid deep concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 variant and lower-than-sensible vaccination rates in the U.S. Operating income for the quarter was up over $450 million and its adjusted operating income was back in the black as the company “is pacing for growth in 2022, 2023 and beyond.” Its event-related revenue was $2.1 billion, up $650 million. The company also said that all of its lines of business are tracking ahead of expectations for the quarter and the second half...
IndustryPosted by
Times Leader

Air France-KLM reports huge Q2 loss, sees signs of recovery

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — French-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM said Friday that the “first signs of recovery are visible” in bookings amid easing pandemic travel restrictions as it reported a second-quarter net loss of nearly 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion). The group’s fleet of planes carried just over 7...
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Carpenter Technology continues steady recovery

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – “The last year was challenging but successful for our company. The worst is behind us, and the recovery has begun,” Tony R. Thene, president and CEO of Carpenter Technology, told analysts during a webcast Thursday. Although Carpenter, which has several manufacturing facilities in Berks County, showed negative...
Financial ReportsWilmingtonBiz

Live Oak Q2 Report Shows Continued Growth, Reduced COVID Impact

Live Oak Bancshares officials touted their best quarter ever during their second-quarter earnings report this week. Live Oak (Nasdaq: LOB) showed net earnings of more than $63.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.41 plus more than $1.1 billion in loan and lease originations during the period. After mentioning...
Financial Reportsbusinesstravelnews.com

Southwest Sees June Profit, 'Steady' Corp. Travel Improvement in Q2

Southwest Airlines reported improving business travel bookings in the second quarter as the carrier saw its first profitable month since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. During the quarter, Southwest reported $3.6 billion in passenger revenue and $4 billion in total operating revenues, more than two-thirds of its operating revenues...

Comments / 0

Community Policy