‘Borderlands Curanderos’ Highlights Two Folk Healers Who Were Celebrated, But Also Shunned

By KUT 90.5
tpr.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the turn of the 20th century, curanderos, or Mexican faith healers, changed and connected communities along the Texas border in ways that still resonate today. They provided healing and spirituality to people in the region, including ethnic Mexicans, indigenous people and Tejanos. But their practices weren’t sanctioned by the Catholic Church, and they were especially looked down upon by the U.S. and Mexican governments.

