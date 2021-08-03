‘Borderlands Curanderos’ Highlights Two Folk Healers Who Were Celebrated, But Also Shunned

There is a renewed call in the United States to acknowledge the horrific legacy of former residential schools for Indigenous children in the country. This follows the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools for Indigenous children in Canada. Many such schools were operated by the U.S. Catholic and Protestant churches and many advocates believe churches need to acknowledge their role in the trauma inflicted on the Indigenous community in the name of faith, reported The Huffington Post. Some former students at these schools have spoken up about the “unspeakable, cruel abuse” they endured including physical and sexual assault, malnourishment. They were also punished for speaking their native language.