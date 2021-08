The latest trailer for Apex Legends’ latest season has just been revealed at EA Play Live and boy was it exhilarating. A couple of days ago, we finally got the reveal for Apex Legends’ latest playable Legend Seer. And at EA Play Live, we got a chance to see the latest trailer for the upcoming season titled “Emergence”. We saw a few of our favorite legends through the eye of Seer as he laid the smackdown on Revenant. The trailer also showed us the altered World’s Edge map and fans of the game absolutely cannot wait to experience it first-hand.