On this week's episode of Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Brian Altano and Max Scoville to discuss the return of Dead Space. The trio discusses why they're excited for the Dead Space Remake, while diving into Jonathon's interview with two of the remake's leads where we got first details on its gameplay, its use of next-gen PS5 tech, and much more about reviving and honoring the horror classic. Plus, we round up some of the latest PlayStation news, like the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut new details, some release dates, and much more, in addition to a dive into what we've been recently playing.