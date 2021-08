The Sims 4: Cottage Living DLC pack has arrived, giving you the chance to take your favorite Sims out of the big city to live in the countryside. You’ll be able to take care of a wide assortment of animals, such as chickens and cows, allowing you to cultivate your own ingredients to cook in your kitchen and build a massive farm full of animals that you can become friends with. For many of these features, you’ll have to visit a certain neighborhood in the Sims 4 to make this happen, and you’ll need to purchase the Cottage Living DLC. In this guide, we will detail how to start the Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion.