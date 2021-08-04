Museum of Science and History offering $8 admission Sunday

The Museum of Science and History is celebrating is 80th anniversary with reduced admission on Sunday.

The museum is offering admission to all visitors for $8, though children under the age of 2 are still welcome to the museum for free.

The museum's 80th anniversary celebration features a new exhibit called 'Lost World of Dragon.' The exhibit explores cultural depictions of one of the most widely known mythical figures: Dragons.

In addition to the dragon exhibit, guests can also visit the Florida Naturalist's Center and or take a walk through Northeast Florida history in the 'Currents of Time' exhibit.

The museum will open at noon on Monday and will close at 5 p.m.

You can buy tickets ahead of time by tapping this link.