Museum of Science and History offering $8 admission Sunday

First Coast News
First Coast News


The Museum of Science and History is celebrating is 80th anniversary with reduced admission on Sunday.

The museum is offering admission to all visitors for $8, though children under the age of 2 are still welcome to the museum for free.

The museum's 80th anniversary celebration features a new exhibit called 'Lost World of Dragon.' The exhibit explores cultural depictions of one of the most widely known mythical figures: Dragons.

In addition to the dragon exhibit, guests can also visit the Florida Naturalist's Center and or take a walk through Northeast Florida history in the 'Currents of Time' exhibit.

The museum will open at noon on Monday and will close at 5 p.m.

You can buy tickets ahead of time by tapping this link.

