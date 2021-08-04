Cancel
Manitou Springs, CO

Dog bit by a rattlesnake on Waldo Canyon Trail

By Spencer Soicher
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
KRDO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFYv5_0bH0XPpm00

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The dog of a Manitou Springs couple has a long road to recovery after being bitten by a rattlesnake on the Waldo Canyon trail Sunday.

The couple says they were hiking with their dog, Sierra, off-leash because she had been on several hikes over the years and was walking adjacent to them.

While on the hike, Sierra began sniffing around and eventually found a rattlesnake hidden in a bush.

The pair say they heard a faint rattling sound and didn't realize the 10-year-old dog had been bitten until about 15 minutes later.

They carried the roughly 70 lb. dog down the trail for more than two miles until they were able to rush to the urgent care for antivenin.

They got Sierra medical care quickly enough to avoid serious complications, however, the couple says there's still concern she could lose an eye.

Along the Front Range, there is a variety of snake species humans and animals could stumble across. Still, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says this kind of incident doesn't happen often.

CPW says that it is pretty uncommon to come across a rattlesnake on a Colorado trail and that it's even more unlikely for a human or dog to get bit.

"That snake doesn't want any part of you, so there's no reason that snake would come towards you or anything or come after you," said Corey Adler of CPW. "Snakes eat rodents, small things that are a lot easier to get to and that they can handle that they know so they're not going to be coming after you."

According to CPW, snakes tend to like to lay on warm rocks and other warm areas. They leave hibernation in the spring and frequently come out during rain. The couple says it was raining at the time of the incident.

Colorado Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (COPARC) says Prairie Rattlesnakes are most active between April and September. When approached, according to COPARC, rattlesnakes typically remain motionless or attempt to quietly crawl away. However, if threatened, the snake will coil defensively and strike.

Prairie rattlesnakes can be identified by their keeled scales, triangular-shaped head, and a rattle or button on the end of their tale, according to the University of Colorado Boulder Museum of Natural History.

If you come in contact with a rattlesnake, or any other venomous snake in Colorado, CPW says to "simply back off." Snakes are capable of sensing body heat and movement, and getting away from the snake is the best option.

If bitten, CPW recommends immediately seek medical care, call 9-1-1, and go to a hospital.

For more information on rattlesnakes and what to do during an encounter or attack, click here.

The post Dog bit by a rattlesnake on Waldo Canyon Trail appeared first on KRDO .

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

