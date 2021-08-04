Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

"Catahoula Girls", Acadiana's New Song Parody

By CJ
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VE0k_0bH0Wup800
Nick Lick and the Hickies

“Catahoula Girls” is the latest song parody and video from the sensational Nick Lick and the Hickies . “Catahoula Girls” is a take-off of “California Girls” by the Beach Boys and you will love it whether you’re from Catahoula or not.

Pat Onellion (founder of Nick Lick and the Hickies) has produced songs such as “New Iberia Girl”, a parody of Madonna’s “Material Girl”. “Kaliste Saloom”, a song recorded in the early 1990s as the widening of Kaliste Saloom Road was being done. It is a parody of “Groovin'” by the Young Rascals and “I Love L.A.” by Randy Newman. “Ville Platte”, a take-off on “Get Back” by the Beatles. And a whole lot more. As a matter of fact, there is a YouTube channel completely dedicated to all of the band’s hilarious parodies .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXORj_0bH0Wup800
Nick Lick and the Hickies

“Catahoula Girls” is Onellion’s tribute to the Beach Boys and all the girls of south Louisiana.

The song features lead vocals by Terry Guidry (from Catahoula) of The Nik-L Beer Band featuring background vocals from Bob Holbrook (an advertising media mogul, voice talent and singer/musician. Tracy Menard, one of the founders of the local funk/dance band Fifth Avenue also performs background vocals as well.

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Randy Newman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Girls#Acadiana#Advertising#New Iberia Girl#Onellion#The Beach Boys#The Nik L Beer Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
MusicSoompi

SISTAR’s Hyolyn And Dasom To Reunite For New Song

SISTAR’s Hyolyn and Dasom are teaming up for a brand-new song!. On August 2, contents lab VIVO announced that Hyolyn and Dasom would be the August artists of the month for its yearlong project “How to Have a Good 2021.”. The two singers will be releasing a new collaboration song...
MusicNME

Watch The Kid LAROI’s video for new song ‘Not Sober’

The Kid LAROI has shared a video for new song ‘Not Sober’ to coincide with the release of new mixtape ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’, which is out today (July 23). The new track features guest verses from both Polo G and Stunna Gambino, and arrives alongside a Steven Cannon-directed video that features all three rappers.
MusicComplex

Listen to Logic’s New Song “Call Me”

Logic has already gifted fans with an overabundance of new music since announcing his comeback in June, and yet he’s still got more new material to spare. “Call Me” follows the release of last week’s “My Way,” indicating that the rapper is going to maintain his rapid release schedule of weekly drops. It’s unclear if the songs are taken from an upcoming project or not, but it’s clear that Logic is down to keep his fans fed, regardless.
Musicjustjaredjr.com

Dixie D'Amelio Celebrates New Single 'Psycho' With Charli D'Amelio & More

Dixie D’Amelio stands out in orange pants while leaving Catch LA on Thursday night (July 22) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 19-year-old was joined by her sister Charli and parents Marc and Heidi for the outing. That night, Dixie‘s brand new song “Psycho” with Rubi Rose was released!. “I wanted...
Theater & DanceNME

The Weeknd and Young Thug feature on Belly’s new song ‘Better Believe’

Belly has released a new song titled ‘Better Believe’, featuring guest verses from XO labelmate The Weeknd along with Young Thug. The track – lifted from Belly’s forthcoming album ‘See You Next Wednesday’ – was produced by Zaytoven and arrives alongside a cinematic music video that features all three artists. It’s directed by Christian Breslauer, who has previously helmed clips for the likes of Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha and Roddy Ricch.
MusicVulture

It’s ‘Hot Purple Summer’ With a New Prince Song

Prince’s song of the summer contender is here. The Prince Estate released “Hot Summer” on July 22, the third track arriving ahead of previously unreleased album Welcome 2 America on August 6. It’s a catchy summer sing-along, recorded in 2010 alongside the rest of the album. On the podcast The Story of Welcome 2 America, backing vocalist Elisa Fiorillo remembered driving to the beach with Prince after recording the song and listening to it. “It makes me think we’re all at the beach doing the twist, like Annette Funicello,” added singer Shelby J. “That’s just what I feel when I hear that song. So I say it’s going be a Hot Purple Summer!” Welcome 2 America marks the first full album to be released from Prince’s vault since the rock legend’s 2016 death, following the compilations Piano and a Microphone 1983 and Originals. Previous Welcome 2 America singles include the title track and “Born 2 Die.”
CelebritiesElite Daily

Camila's New Song's Lyrics Are Just As Catchy As "Havana"s

Fans waited two years to hear new music from Camila Cabello, and now it’s finally arrived! On Friday, July 23, the star dropped her latest single “Don’t Go Yet,” which will be part of her upcoming third album called Familia. If you’re already in love with the song, wait until you read Camila Cabello's "Don't Go Yet" lyrics because they’re so dang catchy.
Musicnextmosh.com

The Linda Lindas share new song “Oh!”

Los Angeles rockers The Linda Lindas have released their new single “Oh!” which you can check out below in official music video form directed by Ryan Baxley (Best Coast, The Regrettes, Charlie Hanson) and featuring American skateboarder and photographer Ray Barbee. The track is also featured in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix series ‘The Chair.’
MusicantiMUSIC

Queen Reflect On Their Biggest Hit Song On The Greatest

(hennemusic) Queen begin the 1980s with the biggest hit of their career, on the latest episode of the weekly video series The Greatest. Following the success of "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" - the lead single from "The Game" - the UK outfit issued two more tracks ("Save Me" and "Play The Game") before releasing "Another One Bites The Dust."
MusicRevolver

Hear Bullet for My Valentine's Decimating New Song "Parasite"

Last month, Bullet for My Valentine returned with a song called "Knives" that was quite possibly the heaviest track they'd ever released. However, that's no longer the case — their newest single, "Parasite," is even heavier. The U.K. band are gearing up to release their self-titled seventh record later this...
MusicThe FADER

Listen to glaive’s new song “bastard”

Glaive, at once a sage and enfant terrible of hyperpop, has been on a hot streak in 2021. His songs "cloak n dagger" featuring ericdoa, "what was the last thing u said" with aldn, and "detest me" all dropped this year and made it to our weekly Songs You Need playlist, and it seems like he's just getting started.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Izzy Heltai Debuts New Song “Met on the Internet”

Indie folk artist Izzy Heltai is returning this week with his new EP, Day Plan (5 Songs Written 4 The End of The World). The new EP closely follows his 2020 debut album, Father, which saw Izzy explore his experience as a trans man through emotionally raw lyricism and richly constructed instrumental arrangements. Izzy has already shared four of the titular five songs, but is now returning with the EP’s last unheard track, “Met on the Internet,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Coldplay’s New Song “Coloratura”

Coldplay have released the new song “Coloratura,” from their forthcoming record Music of the Spheres. It’s the second offering from the album, following the May single “Higher Power.” Watch the lyric video for the 10-plus-minute “Coloratura” below. Music of the Spheres, produced by Max Martin, is out October 15. The...
MusicPaste Magazine

The 10 Best New Songs

29,000 websites down in the DNS outage, 29,000 websites down. Take one down, pass it around, 28,999 websites down in the DNS outage. Fortunately (or unfortunately, which in that case, why are you here?) Paste is still here to bring you some good banter and even better tunes. Cheekface’s “Next To Me” is perfect if you’re the type to look in your crush’s trash (we’ve all been there), and Syd’s “Fast Car” is perfect for going on a long car ride to nowhere with your love in tow. New illuminati hotties is great for your next pool party, and Remi Wolf can soundtrack the sleepover after the pool party. Point is, just because FedEx’s site is down doesn’t mean you have to be. Wipe the sweat off your brow and enjoy some of Paste’s picks for the best new tracks.
MusicNME

Drake raps on Smiley’s new song ‘Over The Top’ – listen

Drake has made a guest appearance on a new track by Smiley – listen to ‘Over The Top’ below. Smiley, who is a rapper from Drake’s home city of Toronto, has been an “inspiration” for Drake in the past, specifically for his 2018 album ‘Scorpion‘. The collaboration comes as fans...
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Linda Lindas Raise Their Voices in the Incredibly Fun "Oh!" Music Video

The Linda Lindas are slowly but surely taking over the punk rock scene. On Wednesday, the group dropped a music video for "Oh!," their first single since signing with Epitaph Records in May. As they sing about trying to find the best words as they speak up for themselves, the fun-filled video features group members Bela Salazar, 16, Eloise Wong, 13, Lucia de la Garza, 14, and Mila de la Garza, 10 as they take school pictures in color-coordinated outfits before rocking out on a stage. Seriously, could they be any cooler?

Comments / 0

Community Policy