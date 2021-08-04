Apple Has An Insanely Complicated Way Of Hiding The iPhone’s Notch
In a patent discovered by Patently Apple, it seems that Apple has cooked up a rather complicated method of hiding the notch which involves a display with moving parts. Basically when the notch and its components are not in use, the display covers it and hides it from view. However, when the front-facing camera or the TrueDepth sensor is required, a part of the display can be moved to reveal the sensors, similar to the diagram you see above.www.ubergizmo.com
