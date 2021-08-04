Apple Has An Insanely Complicated Way Of Hiding The iPhone’s Notch

TikTok is like that one friend we had in middle school who knew all the cool computer hacks before anyone else. It's the place to go when you're looking for ways to make the most of your tech gadgets — with an emphasis on iPhones. From little-known tricks that involve editing your photos to perfection to hacks that only the most-versed Apple Genius would know (uh, who else knew there was a secret way to get water out of your iPhone speakers?), the social media app is a treasure trove of cool tricks and tips, and there's a new hack that just caught our attention. ICYMI, there's a way to change the color of your iPhone's emoji, and it's almost too easy not to try. From baby-blue hues to pretty pink pastels and everything in between, follow this step-by-step guide to turn your emoji into a colorful masterpiece.