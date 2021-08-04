Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Otterbox Debuts MagSafe Compatible Gaming Controller Clip

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you can see in the image above, instead of relying on clamps, this clip lets you secure an iPhone to a gaming controller using MagSafe. This not only makes it easier for you to attach it to a controller, but makes it easier for you to take it off. The clip itself can also double up as a kickstand of sorts if you want to lay it on top of a table.

www.ubergizmo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otterbox#Magsafe#Iphone 12#Compatibility#Xbox One#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Video GamesEW.com

Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play

As many of us gear up to return to offices or schools in person, we may find ourselves in need of new gadgets to help us be better organized and efficient. At the same time, many of us have developed new interests during quarantine ー whether they be in art, video games, or new television genres ー that we would still like to keep up. Luckily, Walmart has marked down prices on gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets that are perfect for both work and play.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Another Amazon-first gadget brand has suspiciously vanished: Choetech

If you’re in the market for a new charger or cable, you might find fewer brands on Amazon than you’d expect — because at least six of them have mysteriously disappeared. The giant retailer confirmed last month that it had removed Aukey, Mpow, RavPower, Vava and TaoTronics, but now a sixth gadget maker has similarly vanished in a puff of smoke: Choetech, a company perhaps best known for inexpensive wireless charging pads. (A few Verge staffers have them sitting around right now.)
Electronicstechaeris.com

Samsung’s 1,000-inch The Wall is now available worldwide

We have been talking about The Wall since 2018, when Samsung announced the new modular MicroLED system. When it was first introduced, many people scoffed at the idea and questioned how this would become a consumer product. Of course, none of that deterred Samsung, as they’re known for taking on some crazy projects.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

ThruNite TW10 Weaponlight review – USB-C rechargeable tactical light

REVIEW – When assembling a kit for home defense, one of the most important considerations to make after deciding on a platform, is lighting. Whether you opt for a handgun, shotgun, carbine, or another platform altogether, your choice of a weapon-mounted flashlight is vital to the effectiveness of your setup. Every piece of equipment in your kit is useless if you can’t see the threat. Most popular industry-standard flashlights cost around $100 to $300. These flashlights are incredibly reliable, have tons of options, and most are made specifically for handguns or carbines. If you run several platforms for home defense, outfitting each one with a flashlight can be expensive. Fortunately, there is a good selection of budget-friendly flashlights on the market like the ThruNite TW10. Priced at just $50, the TW10 offers the power of higher-end flashlights without the major hit to your wallet. You do sacrifice a few options with the TW10 and long-term reliability still needs to be determined, but if you are looking to build a home defense kit on a budget this may be the light for you.
ElectronicsPosted by
PC Gamer

Save $100 on this ultra high-end Wi-Fi 6 gaming router from Asus

Tired of slow speeds and poor network coverage from your wireless router? If you're ready to kick it to the curb and buy a brand new one, the Asus RT-AX89X is one of the highest end models out there right now. The problem is, it has a high-end price to match, though you can snag it for $100 below MSRP right now.
Technologymakeuseof.com

OtterBox Symmetry vs. Commuter: What Are the Differences?

So, you’ve recently received your brand new iPhone 12 Pro Max. You spent a huge chunk of your pay on this device. Naturally, you want to protect your investment. Of course, you’re not just going for any case. You want the best. That’s why you look at one of the most established case makers---Otterbox.
Video GamesIGN

Daily Deals: Preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED, Price Drops on LG GX OLED 4K TV, ASUS ROG RTX 3070 Gaming PC, and More

There are some really good deals today, but the highlight is definitely Nintendo Switch OLED preorders going live today at 12 noon PT. If you already have the Nintendo Switch, you might not consider this a big deal. But for first time Switch buyers, I'd recommend getting the new model. The OLED screen upgrade itself is definitely worth the $50 price bump. In other deal news, grab an ASUS ROG RTX 3070 Gaming PC for a mere $1599.99, save over 50% off the Logitech G920 Racing Wheel for the Xbox Series X, score a computer desk for as low as $28, and decorate your gaming space with some smart LED strip lights.
ElectronicsETOnline.com

The Best iPhone 12 Cases Compatible with Apple’s New MagSafe Battery Pack

On Tuesday, Apple released the MagSafe battery pack-- a new accessory that utilizes the iPhone 12’s MagSafe technology to enable wireless charging. It’s similar to the Apple MagSafe charger, but this $99 battery pack is much more portable. It can attach directly to the back of any iPhone 12 or iPhone Pro model to wirelessly charge the phone's battery. But what does that mean for the fate of your old phone case?
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Fusion Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Review

Where to start with the PowerA Fusion Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox? It’s a mouthful to say the least, but worth getting out, so I can recommend it to readers and friends alike. No part of me ever wanted a wired controller, but I can see myself using this in the future—even if I do have to sit my Xbox Series X on the floor, so I can be more comfortable on my couch.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Boost your mobile gaming with 49% off on the GameSir X2 controller

Are you after a new mobile gaming controller? If so, we have the perfect deal for you. Right now, on Amazon US, the GameSir X2 Type-C Mobile Gaming Controller is on sale for $50.99 – that’s a massive 49% discount. It’s compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, Vortex, and...
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

Content updates compatibility with firmware

PA 850 has been delivered at my office with firmware version 9.1.4 and my company has also purchased Threat Prevention, PAN DB Url Filtering & Wildfire Subscription license. Basically i need to upgrade my device to latest firmware of 10.0.x maintenance version with content updates compatible to this. I have...
Electronicsimore.com

The MagSafe Battery Pack is now available for in-store pickup worldwide

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is now on sale worldwide. You can walk into an Apple Store in a host of countries and buy Apple's new battery pack. Apple's brand new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack is now on sale and available for in-store pickup around the globe. You can collect today depending on where you're located — and it will be much quicker than waiting for Apple to deliver one of its fancy new chargers.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Programmable gaming keyboards are extremely cheap at Dell today

Not all keyboards are created equal. Some are decent; some are not. Some are made with performance and precision in mind; some are not. Browsing through all of the wireless keyboard deals out there may or may not turn up what you’re looking for — you should probably still peek, though, since there are some good ones in there.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Anker batteries, cables, and chargers are discounted on Amazon

Whether you’re gearing up for the back-to-school season or just looking for some extra charging kits to make your vacation go a little smoother, Anker’s latest discounts at Amazon might have what you’re looking for. There are a handful of products on sale, including a three-pack of iPhone cables (USB-A-to-Lightning) for $19.49 instead of $30, and a clever power strip with two outlets and three USB ports (two USB-A ports and one USB-C 18W PD port) for $26 instead of $36. There’s also a 15W Qi wireless charging pad available for $20 instead of $30, but it doesn’t include a power adapter.
Electronicsimore.com

Best iPhone mounting clips for controllers 2021

It was recently announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly known as xCloud) is now available on Apple devices, bringing iPhone users another way to be entrenched in the gaming world. Whatever system you choose, if you're looking forward to gaming on the go on your phone, you'll want to add one of the best mounting clips for iPhone to your iPhone accessories. These clips will connect your phone to your controller to help make for more comfortable play.
Electronicsgeekculture.co

Geek Review: Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

In the past few months, Logitech announced its collaboration with League of Legends, and also dropped their latest K/DA collection of gaming peripherals that had fans extremely thrilled, and part of the K/DA line-up was a rendition of the lightweight G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming headset, often considered as one of the market’s lightest and most comfortable gaming headsets.
Electronicsxda-developers

Realme is making a magnetic wireless charger like Apple’s MagSafe

Apple’s MagSafe wireless charger attaches to the back of the iPhone 12 series magnetically, making it ridiculously easy to align your phone’s and the charger’s wireless charging coils. Apple even recently released a portable battery pack using MagSafe tech, so you can plop the pack on the back of your phone for a quick top up while on-the-go. While many Android phones support Qi wireless charging — and some can even attach to MagSafe chargers — we haven’t seen Android smartphone makers release their own magnetic wireless chargers like Apple has. That could change soon, as it appears that Realme is working on making a magnetic wireless charger of its own, dubbed “MagDart”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy