Otterbox Debuts MagSafe Compatible Gaming Controller Clip

REVIEW – When assembling a kit for home defense, one of the most important considerations to make after deciding on a platform, is lighting. Whether you opt for a handgun, shotgun, carbine, or another platform altogether, your choice of a weapon-mounted flashlight is vital to the effectiveness of your setup. Every piece of equipment in your kit is useless if you can’t see the threat. Most popular industry-standard flashlights cost around $100 to $300. These flashlights are incredibly reliable, have tons of options, and most are made specifically for handguns or carbines. If you run several platforms for home defense, outfitting each one with a flashlight can be expensive. Fortunately, there is a good selection of budget-friendly flashlights on the market like the ThruNite TW10. Priced at just $50, the TW10 offers the power of higher-end flashlights without the major hit to your wallet. You do sacrifice a few options with the TW10 and long-term reliability still needs to be determined, but if you are looking to build a home defense kit on a budget this may be the light for you.