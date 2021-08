A woman from Missouri has reacted to a Confederate flag by putting up her own message of support for equality for all.Amanda Burrows from Tuscumbia organised a billboard to read “Equality, bigger than hate” in light of a visible Confederate flag on a highway on the outskirts of the town of Eldon.After noticing the divisive symbol flying on the side of the road, she realised that the neighbouring billboard was available for rent.Costs of the inclusive sign were totalled to be $3,850, which would pay for the artwork, materials and rental. To raise the $3,850 needed for artwork, materials and...