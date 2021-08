Simone Biles continues to gracefully navigate the media uproar after her withdrawal from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games. This decision came about after Biles’ uncharacteristic vault during team finals, in which she completed one and a half twists instead of two and a half as planned. She explained to her coach and team doctor, as reported by multiple media outlets, that she was afraid of injuring herself because she was not in the right “headspace.” She also reasoned that she did not want to jeopardize Team USA’s chances of winning a medal.