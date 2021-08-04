Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Firefighters battle brush fire near 405 to 710 freeway interchange

By Cheantay Jensen
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Fire Department crews doused a blaze that burned about three acres of brush off the shoulder of the southbound 405 Freeway Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, but John Lauro, spokesperson for the Long Beach Fire Department, said crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 6:09 p.m. on the shoulder of the transition road connecting the south 405 to the north 710 Freeway near Santa Fe Avenue.

Smoke could be seen from the freeway and nearby neighborhoods.

About 40 firefighters among five engines and two units from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department took about an hour to knock down the flames, Lauro said. No injuries were reported.

Lauro said the department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

