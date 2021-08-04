Cancel
Werth Wealth Management announces associate promotion

Hays Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheri Dorzweiler has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Werth Wealth Management. Dorzweiler has been with the firm for over 20 years, starting her career during her Junior year at Fort Hays State University. She graduated in 2003 with honors (Magna Cum Laude) from FHSU with degrees in finance and accounting. Continuing her career at WWM after graduation was an easy choice for Cheri, as she indicates, “I was inspired early on by the leadership of the firm. Integrity, compassion, and dedication to clients and associates alike was clearly exemplified. I continue to be grateful for the opportunities afforded me throughout my career and feel privileged to work with a team of genuine professionals.”

