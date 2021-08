(KUTV) — A collision involving two semi trucks sent three people to a hospital in critical condition and shut down traffic in both directions on state Route 201. Utah Highway Patrol said the two semis were part of a four-vehicle crash that ignited some vehicles in flames that were visible form UDOT traffic cameras and in photos sent by witnesses to KUTV. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. As of 8 p.m. Monday, all lanes of travel had reopened, UHP said.