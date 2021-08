SAN MATEO (KPIX) — Bay Area business owners have been calling the shots when it comes to customers showing proof their vaccinated or not. Many San Francisco bar owners have required it since last week. In San Mateo, the well-known sushi spot Sushi Yoshizumi is also requiring proof, according to their website. However, it’s possible some Bay Area counties could adopt a policy similar to the one New York City is putting in place, requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining at restaurants, entry to gyms, and entry to other businesses, according to San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney. “It is actively...