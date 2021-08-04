Cancel
49ers signing veteran cornerback B.W. Webb, agent says

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers have a new cornerback. San Francisco is signing veteran cornerback B.W. Webb, his agent Sunny Shah announced on Twitter on Tuesday night. Webb, 31, is a six-year NFL veteran who has appeared in 80 career games (35 starts) with six different teams, never having stayed with one for more than a single season. He most recently started 12 of 15 games in which he appeared for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, in which he totaled 37 tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception. He did not play last season.

