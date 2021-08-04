Cancel
Financial Reports

NextDecade: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 1 day ago

NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Monday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

