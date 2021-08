Who doesn't love a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie or a scrumptious bowl of ice cream topped with fluffy whipped cream for dessert? Both are nothing short of delicious, and perfectly fine to enjoy in moderation, but eating too many of these sugary sweets on a regular basis can have some serious effects on our health and can potentially lead to things like weight gain, cavities, and diabetes (via Healthline). Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to modify or lower our sugar intake these days, as the market is saturated with substitutions for the sweet stuff that can allow us to get our fix without having to nix it completely from our diets.