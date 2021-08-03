Cancel
Orange County, IN

City and Community Facilities Serve as Voting Centers for Gubernatorial Election

By abochenek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree City of Irvine facilities and two community facilities will serve as Voting Centers for the upcoming Statewide Gubernatorial Recall Election on September 14, 2021. In addition to in-person voting, all registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot in mid-August. In lieu of voting in person, voters can drop off their completed ballots at any Orange County Vote Center, in any secured ballot drop box in Orange County, in any U.S. mailbox, or at any Vote Center with a drive-thru option.

