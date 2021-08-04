Cancel
Public Safety

Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

redlakenationnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after...

Washington, DCWUSA

Police: 4 people injured in SE DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Four people were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to DC Police. Around 5:25 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of 22nd Street, for reports of shots fired. According to police three men and one woman are suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said...
ProtestsNewsweek

Capitol Rioter Thomas Sibick Seen Taking Injured Officer's Badge in New Bodycam Video

Newly released bodycam footage from the January 6 Capitol attack appears to show rioter Thomas Sibick ripping off and taking an injured police officer's badge and radio. Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, New York, has been indicted on several charges related to the Capitol riots, including assaulting an officer. The Department of Justice released the video to the public Tuesday as part of a lawsuit. Sibick's face is visible in the video as part of a crush of rioters who appear to be attacking, beating and tasing DC Police Officer Mike Fanone.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Suspect, 44, who 'shot dead Indiana police officer had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the FBI building where the cop worked' and is charged with murder of a federal agent

The suspect who allegedly shot dead an Indiana police officer reportedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the FBI building where the cop worked in the moments before the deadly shooting, federal authorities said on Thursday. Shane Meehan, 44, has been charged with the murder of a federal agent and faces...
Public SafetyThe Independent

Police confirm ‘several casualties’ in Pentagon shooting

Police have confirmed “several casualties” from a shooting incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday. The building, which acts as headquarters for America’s armed forces, was locked down after multiple shots were fired at the Pentagon Transit Center. Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s chief of police, provided more details...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Police arrest suspect in connection to fatal shooting of 6-year-old DC resident

Law enforcement officials in Washington, D.C., have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl earlier this month. Marktwan Hargraves, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the July 16 shooting of Nyiah Courtney, who was fatally struck while her mother, another woman, and two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Police Chief Robert Contee revealed during a Wednesday press conference, according to the DCist.
Forest Hill, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Forest Hill Officer Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Stabbing Suspect

FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Forest Hill police officer has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a stabbing suspect in June, authorities said. Logan Barr, 23, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on July 28, 2021, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant. He was released early the next day. Logan Barr mugshot (Source: Tarrant County Jail) The arrest stems from an incident on June 9, 2021, when officers were responding to an incident where a woman was stabbed to death outside a QuikTrip on Wichita Street and I-20 at around 5 a.m. The suspect then ran away to a nearby creek. Police said officers tried to fire bean bags at the suspect to get him to drop his knife. At some point, officers fired gunshots at the suspect, killing him. Through an investigation by the Texas Rangers, authorities determined Barr should be charged in the incident.
Posted by
The US Sun

Who is Pentagon stabbing suspect Austin William Lanz?

A PENTAGON police officer was allegedly stabbed to death amid a blaze of gunfire outside a transit center just steps away from the US military headquarters. The suspect was shot by police and died at the scene on Tuesday morning. Who is Austin William Lanz?. Austin William Lanz, 27, is...
Public SafetyNewsweek

Who Is Austin Lanz? Suspect Identified In Pentagon Transit Center Shooting

Austin Lanz has been identified as the suspect in a deadly attack that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center earlier on Tuesday. Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia resident, is suspected of having rushed towards a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat, killing them. Law enforcement officers then shot Lanz, killing him at the scene.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past

WASHINGTON (AP) — As officials seek clues about what prompted a Georgia man to fatally stab a Pentagon police officer, details of the suspect’s troubled past emerged Wednesday through interviews and court records. Austin William Lanz, 27, was arrested last April for a break-in at a neighbor’s home and drew...

