Lester Holt knows he has two jobs while in Tokyo for his 10th Olympics — executing NBC's Summer Games coverage, and finding some good gifts for his grandkids. The 62-year-old NBC Nightly News and Nightly News Kids Edition anchor caught up with PEOPLE from Japan to chat about all things Olympics, including the souvenirs he's been eyeing for son Stefan Holt's kids Henry, 3, and Sam, 2 (a third baby boy is currently on the way for Henry and Sam).