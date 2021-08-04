National Night Out brings community together
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Local law enforcement and emergency responders held their annual “National Night Out” on Tuesday at the CK Newsome Center. National Night Out takes place across the country on the first Tuesday in August. It is a way for the public to build relationships with law enforcement, local organizations and other residents. EPD’s Philip Smith says they enjoy making these relationships with the public, who get to see who they are without the uniform.www.tristatehomepage.com
