Nevada set to hold third 'women's football clinic' on August 7

The Nevada football team is set to host their third 'Women’s Football Clinic' on Saturday, Aug. 7th. The Women’s Football Clinic provides a fun-filled, unique opportunity for attendees to meet and mingle with members of the Nevada football program. Additionally, attendees are given the opportunity to grow their understanding of the game through on-field drills with the Wolf Pack coaching staff and players at Mackay Stadium. The event includes light hors d’oeuvres, beverages, photo opportunities, a silent auction, and an exciting live auction.