Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada set to hold third 'women's football clinic' on August 7

By Shannon Kelly/Nevada Athletics
nevadasportsnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nevada football team is set to host their third 'Women’s Football Clinic' on Saturday, Aug. 7th. The Women’s Football Clinic provides a fun-filled, unique opportunity for attendees to meet and mingle with members of the Nevada football program. Additionally, attendees are given the opportunity to grow their understanding of the game through on-field drills with the Wolf Pack coaching staff and players at Mackay Stadium. The event includes light hors d’oeuvres, beverages, photo opportunities, a silent auction, and an exciting live auction.

nevadasportsnet.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Norvell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Nutrition#American Football#Wolf Pack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy