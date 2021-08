Be more aggressive. Have fun. Trust the process. Those are just some of the things Mets manager Luis Rojas told his players when he called a team meeting in Miami on Wednesday. The Mets entered the day having lost five of their last six games, including three consecutive defeats, with their first-place lead diminished to 1.5 games for the first time since May 23. “We have the ability to bounce back in these situations,” Rojas said. “That’s the identity that we started in spring training.”