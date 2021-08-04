Crews made ‘heroic’ rescue from second-alarm duplex fire in Cumberland County

Two people are recovering after a “heroic” rescue from a duplex fire in Mechanicsburg on Tuesday afternoon. Mechanicsburg Fire Department Chief Gary Neff said when crews arrived around 5:50 p.m.at the home in the 400 block of West Simpson Street, there was heavy fire coming from the back of the duplex and smoke throughout. As the first unit at the scene, Neff and his firefighters learned a victim was inside the front door and another person missing.