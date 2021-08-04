Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

‘It was a dream come true’: Carey reflects on winning gold

KSN.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those trying to keep track at home, Jade Carey completed nine flips and and six twists in the floor routine that won her gold. The 21-year-old nailed all four of her tumbling passes, which included a double-twisting double layout, a front layout step out to a double-twisting double tuck, a full-twisting double layout and a full-twisting double tuck. She didn’t debut the laid-out triple-double, but she didn’t need to. Her difficulty score was already the highest of the eight gymnasts in the event final without it, and the extra risk could have cost her a medal.

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Ferrari
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Aly Raisman
Person
Jade Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artistic Gymnastics#American#Italian#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
Soccerthespun.com

Alex Morgan Reveals Why She Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Alex Morgan and the United States women’s national team have advanced to the semifinals of the Summer Olympics. The Americans took down the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the tournament on penalty kicks. Monday morning, Morgan and Co. will take on Canada for a spot in the gold medal game.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Piers Morgan backtracks after being 'owned' by Olympic record-breaker Keely Hodgkinson

Piers Morgan has made a rare apology after British record-breaking athlete Keely Hodgkinson called him out following one of his many tweets about this year's Olympic medals. The TV presenter, who has never competed in athletics or a sport professionally, has been outspoken on social media over the last few weeks, claiming that winning anything less than gold is a 'celebration of failure' in the Olympics.
Celebritieskrcgtv.com

Tokyo Olympics: Bruce Springsteen's daughter to debut with USA's equestrian team

FRANKFORT, Ky. — American singer Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica Springsteen will be heading to Tokyo 2020 after being named in USA’s equestrian team alongside Olympic medalists Kent Farrington (riding Gazelle), Laura Kraut (riding Baloutinue), and McLain Ward (riding Contagious). This will be the first Olympics for 29-year-old Springsteen, an alternate...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

TODAY in Tokyo: Hoda runs into Simone Biles on flight home

Hoda Kotb left Tokyo to return home on Wednesday, but the Olympics fun didn't end there. On her flight, she ran into one of the biggest names at the 2020 Summer Games, postponed to 2021, whom she's spoken with several times over the past couple of weeks — Simone Biles! Hoda shared on Instagram a fun selfie of the pair in seats right next to each other on the plane.
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Caeleb Dressel’s wife? Meet Olympic swimmer's childhood sweetheart Meghan Haila

“The next Michael Phelps”, aka “the next American Aquaman”, aka American freestyle and butterfly swimmer Caeleb Dressel, is a multiple record holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist, but he’s not a fan of the spotlight. He married his high school sweetheart, Meghan Haila, on Valentine’s Day Eve – so, who is Caeleb Dressel’s wife of five months, Meghan Haila Dressel?
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Here’s Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha 🥺🤞🏾🤍 forever yours, S,” she wrote in the caption.
TV & Videostheplaidhorse.com

Tokyo Takeaways on Streamhorse TV: US Dressage Takes Team Silver

Tokyo Takeaways on StreamHorseTV — In this series, StreamHorseTV will be talking Tokyo Equestrian with the lovely and knowledgeable Catie Staszak, international Show Jumping commentator, multimedia sports journalist, and CEO of Catie Staszak Media—and The Plaid Horse‘s Show Jumping Content Manager and Plaidcast co-host! Staszak and StreamHorseTV Director of Content Natalie Mayrath, will provide discussion, insight and commentary around all the action happening on the ground during the Tokyo Olympic Equestrian Competitions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy