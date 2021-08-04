Tour or go home? COVID-19 surge has Garth Brooks deciding whether to sit out the rest of 2021

Garth Brooks’ daughter Allie Colleen is ready to rock out at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Her own father performed at the festival and is following in his footsteps. Colleen is set to perform at the Outlaw Saloon with fellow country singer Carter Winter on July 27. Tickets are on sale for her performance now which is set to take place at 5 PM. Tickets are $15 each and proceeds will go to two charities. Although she has a famous father and famous stepmother, Allie Colleen is keeping things real.