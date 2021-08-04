Tour or go home? COVID-19 surge has Garth Brooks deciding whether to sit out the rest of 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country star Garth Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.www.pennlive.com
