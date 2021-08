Joseph A. Laurance lived life with great passion. He loved Jesus, adored his wife, and was proud of his children. Those that knew and loved him appreciated his quick wit and laughter. He took great honor in serving as a commissioner for his ancestral home of Douglas County. Joseph was born in Roseburg to Dan and Helen Laurance. Joseph and his brothers (David, Mark, Eric) grew up in Dillard with so many adventurous stories. They are the proud grandsons of Willard and Vivian Laurance, who have deep roots in the area. After graduating from high school, he immediately joined the Navy, and served three tours in Vietnam. Joseph was a proud veteran who always took the time to sit with those who needed a listening ear.